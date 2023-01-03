Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 34.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after acquiring an additional 167,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

