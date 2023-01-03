STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

