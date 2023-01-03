Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

