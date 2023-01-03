Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,274 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Atkore worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.24. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

