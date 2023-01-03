Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Amgen by 7.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amgen by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,414,000 after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 16.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insider Activity

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average of $254.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.