Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

NYSE:CCI opened at $135.64 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 168.28%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

