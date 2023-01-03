Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 162,619 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,619 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of FormFactor worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $82,452,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after acquiring an additional 462,292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 973,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after acquiring an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 171,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

