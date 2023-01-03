Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PLYM opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.