Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of EnPro Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in EnPro Industries by 96.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

