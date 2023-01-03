Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

