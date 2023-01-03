Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $651.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.