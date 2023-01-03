International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

Get Rating

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

