Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

