Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $337.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.89 and its 200-day moving average is $337.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

