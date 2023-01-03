Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,038 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.