Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 9,773 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

