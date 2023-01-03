iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 757,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $72,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.