Xponance Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.