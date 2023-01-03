Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,030,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

TLT stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

