Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 251,895 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $70,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

