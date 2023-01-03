Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $582,843.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares in the company, valued at $56,060,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,268,896 shares of company stock worth $12,380,149. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

