Short Interest in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Declines By 9.0%

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of N-able by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of N-able by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,701,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 865,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after buying an additional 375,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

N-able Price Performance

NYSE NABL opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36 and a beta of 0.52. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, analysts predict that N-able will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

