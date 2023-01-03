Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Decreases By 9.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 10,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares in the company, valued at $162,503,891.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

