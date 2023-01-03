Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,329,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 4,748,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,886.5 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.55) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($12.66) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.30 ($9.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

