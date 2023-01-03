Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

