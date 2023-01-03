Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,160,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 27,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

