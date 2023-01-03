Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,157 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.