FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 329,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

ASET opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

