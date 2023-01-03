Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $36,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,100.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,032 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432,019 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 430,059 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

