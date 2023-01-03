Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

