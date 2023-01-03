EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,815.7 days.
EML Payments Price Performance
EMCHF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. EML Payments has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
EML Payments Company Profile
