EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,815.7 days.

EML Payments Price Performance

EMCHF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. EML Payments has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EML Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.