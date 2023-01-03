Short Interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declines By 8.8%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 23,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

M stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

