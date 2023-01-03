Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carrefour Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRRFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.34) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €22.00 ($23.40) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

See Also

