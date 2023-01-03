Xponance Inc. Has $19.05 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

