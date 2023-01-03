Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 22,150 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.9 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

