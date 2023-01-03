Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,080 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 154.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

SRE stock opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

