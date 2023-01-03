Xponance Inc. Buys 1,821 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
UBER opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
