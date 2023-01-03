Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,314,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 347,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.