Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 139.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 701.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $512.19 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $532.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.11.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

