Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.14 and a 200-day moving average of $240.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

