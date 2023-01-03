Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $420.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

