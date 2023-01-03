Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 264 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $4,184,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2,335.5% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 64,225 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $234.68 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

