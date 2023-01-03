Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

