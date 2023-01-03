Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Repligen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Repligen by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $268.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

