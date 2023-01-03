Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 735 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Paylocity by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $194.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

