Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.