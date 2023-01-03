Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $228.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $179.80 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

