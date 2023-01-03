Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 620 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fair Isaac by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $598.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $638.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.57.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

