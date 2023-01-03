Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

