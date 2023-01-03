Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PKG opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.05.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

